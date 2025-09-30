George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Thomas Frank has picked his Tottenham Hotspur lineup to take on Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt away from home this evening in the Champions League.

Three points in the Champions League league phase are on offer and Tottenham will be keen to pick all of them up in a game they are strongly fancied to win.

Spurs have already started to adapt to Frank’s demands, with set pieces a particular focus, and something he defended using heavily when asked about it before tonight’s game.

Frank will be without Dominic Solanke tonight, with the striker needing to undergo surgery on an ankle issue.

Cristian Romero did not travel to Norway in what was described as a precaution, while Randal Kolo Muani continues to recover from his dead leg.

Tottenham met Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League last season, on their way to winning the competition, and Frank confirmed they are games he has watched, admitting he rates the Norwegians as a ‘fantastic team’.

Spurs won their Champions League opener, 1-0 against Villarreal, while Bodo/Glimt played out a 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic with Slavia Prague.

Tottenham have Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks this evening, while at the back Frank selects Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

In the centre of the park, Tottenham have Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall, while Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson support Richarlison up top.

Frank has a bench full of substitutes to shake things up if needed and his options tonight include Xavi Simons and Joao Palhinha.

Bodo/Glimt have an artificial pitch, which represents a different kind of challenge for Tottenham this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Bodo/Glimt

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Johnson, Odobert, Richarlison

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Palhinha, Simons, Udogie, Gray, Kudus, Davies, Scarlett, Olusesi, Hardy