Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is choosing to see the positive of being able to maintain Blues’ undefeated home record rather than viewing Tuesday’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday as two dropped points.

Sheffield Wednesday, despite their off-field problems including the ongoing financial struggles and inability to pay their non-playing staff, came back from an early Jay Stansfield goal to take a 2-1 lead in the Championship clash.

Demarai Gray, though scored in the ninth minute of injury time at St Andrew’s. after a goalmouth scramble from a long throw-in, with Birmingham goalkeeper Ryan Allsop having also come up, to draw Blues level at 2-2.

Davies conceded that they were deflated after the Owls scored their equaliser and needed the half-time break to regroup.

Blues’ manager, despite feeling that Sheffield Wednesday did not deserve to be 2-1 up as both their goals were from Birmingham errors, was pleased to have been able to maintain their unbeaten home record stretching to last season.

Davies told BBC WM: “It was a game I felt we were very comfortable in.

“In the sense of being 1-0 up early, dominating the game, all the territory and all the possession and then one big error led to them somehow finding their way back into the game, which knocked everyone inside the stadium.

“We had to regroup at half-time, came out well and had a couple of big moments, then they go up the other end and… free-kick and goal.

“Poor errors from our point of view, and I was very frustrated, how we were 2-1 down in that game is beyond me.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“One thing we did show is spirit because you don’t finish a game like that unless you’ve got it, and we retain our unbeaten home record.”

The St Andrew’s record is something Davies takes great pride in and the Birmingham boss called it a ‘fortress’ ahead of Swansea’s visit in September.

Birmingham remained unbeaten at home last season en route to smashing the League One points record and strolling to promotion.

Gray’s goal was vital in that Davies can use the unbeaten record as added motivation for home games if required, especially late on in games when legs and minds are fatigued.

There have been questions raised over how Gray has been used thus far by an ex-EFL star, though the midfield pair of Paik Seung-Ho and Tomoki Iwata were hailed as the best in the league by the same pundit.

Former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is also struggling to find his goalscoring form and if Davies manages to get him firing and find a balance to his team, Blues could make a push towards the playoff spots.

On Saturday though, Birmingham will not have the comfort and support of St Andrew’s though, as they head to 15th placed Wrexham, where they were held to a draw last season.