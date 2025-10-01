Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United new boy Anton Stach has hailed team-mate Sean Longstaff as ‘impressive’ and admits the former Newcastle United man is becoming a leader at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke focused on adding to his midfield options in the summer to tackle the Premier League and Stach was a key arrival, landing from German club Hoffenheim.

Longstaff, an experienced Premier League performer, was also an important piece of business, with the club negotiating with Newcastle United for him and eventually making the breakthrough.

He has slotted into midfield with Stach and both players have caught the eye, with the German even now being watched by his country’s national team boss as the World Cup looms.

Stach is delighted to be playing with Longstaff and admits that he has been impressed by the former Magpie’s performances.

He admits that, in addition to helping the new boys adapt to the Premier League, Longstaff is even taking more of a leadership role.

“It was impressive how he was playing, not only in this game [against Bournemouth], but also in the other home game he was really good as well”, Stach told BBC Radio Leeds (2:38).

Competition Appearances Premier League 177 League One 42 EFL Cup 22 FA Cup 19 Scottish Premiership 16 Sean Longstaff’s top appearances by competition

“Of course, now he is coming more and more into a leader position and he is helping us.

“I know I am 26, but I don’t know the league like him and then he tries to teach us some things, take us with him and pushes us and it’s really good.”

Leeds have a tough task next up, in their final game before October’s international break, with Tottenham Hotspur due to visit Elland Road.

They are likely to need to tackle Tottenham without winger Dan James, who recently picked up an injury in training.

Leeds issued a statement about James earlier this week where they confirmed he is being assessed for an ankle problem.

It was initially feared that James could be looking at a lengthy absence and Farke is expected to provide an update later this week.