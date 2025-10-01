Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has vowed to watch his side’s clash with Bodo/Glimt back again after accepting Spurs did not have the same physical edge they had in their previous meeting with the Norwegians.

Jens Petter Hauge’s double put the Norwegian side 2-0 up before Spurs managed to claw their way back into the game to earn a draw in the Champions League league phase clash on Tuesday night.

The two sides met at the semi-final stage of the Europa League last season, with Bodo/Glimt’s appearance being the first for a Norwegian side in semi-finals of a European competition, as Tottenham cruised through to the final after a dominant display, which saw them physically win duels on the pitch.

Frank agreed in the affirmative when posed a question if Tottenham were unable to dominate physically like they did in the semi-final, but could not provide an immediate answer as to what was missing for his side.

The Tottenham manager pledged to watch the match back again to get to the bottom of why his side could not replicate their performance from a few months earlier.

Frank, in a post-match press conference, when asked about not dominating physically as had been the case in the previous meeting, said: “It’s a good question, but I agree, we didn’t see it in the same way.

“Bodo were a little bit more aggressive in the duels than we were. Were we less? I don’t know.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“That I probably need to revisit the game to see.

“But what I would say is that visually, looking with my eyes, it looked more even, tending to Bodo being more strong in certain duels.”

Bodo/Glimt themselves, came back from two goals down to earn a draw against Slavia Prague in their opening Champions League game, and after missing a penalty in the first-half, the Norwegian side will be disappointed they could not prevent it from happening it to them.

Ahead of the game, Frank refused to be baited by shot-stopper Nikita Haikin’s comments that Tottenham rely too much on set-pieces for a big side.

Tottenham now have four points from their two games, having seen off Villarreal by a solitary goal.

Spurs will need to turn their attention to the weekend fixture against Leeds United, after being lambasted by an ex-Spurs star for being terrible against Wolves last weekend.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was even emboldened enough to claim that his side deserved all three points, having gone into the game without a single point against their name,

Leeds have become a difficult side to beat, and Saturday’s game will in some ways be a clash of ideologies with Daniel Farke dubbing the focus on set-pieces ‘modern hype’.