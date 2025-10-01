Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Andy Halliday feels that Rangers might be on the hook to pay more of the wages of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Mikey Moore if they do not play him.

Moore, a Tottenham academy graduate, has featured in four of Rangers’ six Scottish Premiership games and has also played in the Scottish League Cup and the Europa League.

The Spurs attacker though has not convinced and a number of fans have questioned why he is getting the game involvement he is getting at the moment.

Rangers struggling has also likely not helped Moore’s settling in process and he did not start at the weekend against Livingston, being brought on off the bench.

That raises questions over whether Moore will start on Thursday at Sturm Graz, a game we have previewed here.

Halliday suspects that there might be a clause in Moore’s loan deal that would force Rangers to pay a larger chunk of his Tottenham wages if the 18-year-old is not used regularly.

“I am obviously not too sure, what you quite often find is that Rangers might have to pay a larger chunk of his [Moore’s] wages if he doesn’t play,” Halliday said on Clyde 1 Super Scoreboard (15.54).

“So, it wouldn’t surprise me if that was involved in the contract.”

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Rangers (loan) 2025- Mikey Moore’s career history

Russell Martin, who would not say if the win at Livingston has saved his job, brought in a host of players in the summer, with Oliver Antman another arrival.

Antman though has not impressed Halliday.

“By the way, I don’t think Oliver Antman has done enough on that right-hand side.

“But I think there is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that Djeidi Gassama – his best position is on that left-hand side.”

In the summer, Moore had interest from a number of clubs, including some from the English Championship but it later emerged that he had rejected a number of offers to join Rangers.

Halliday thinks, as things stand, Moore is not doing enough to justify a spot in the team.

“For me, I don’t think at this moment of time Mikey Moore is doing anywhere near enough.”

He has 21 Tottenham first-team appearances to his name and has made three goal contributions for Spurs.