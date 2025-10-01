Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United talent Ollie Pickles believes that he could not be in a better place to realise his potential and kick on.

The young defensive midfielder was impressive as Leeds Under-21s beat Norwich City 1-0 in the Premier League 2 on Monday to register their third win in five matches in the league.

It was his first outing for the Whites after penning a first-ever professional contract with the club.

Pickles was handed the skipper’s armband by Under-21s boss Scott Gardner just a day before he signed the deal.

Describing his progress as a player, the young midfielder is firmly of the view that he could not be at a better club to develop.

According to Pickles, the players and the coaching staff there have all helped him progress as a player and he is hungry to continue to improve.

“I am playing really well, I feel like I couldn’t be in a better place”, Pickles said on LUTV (00.41).

Game Competition West Brom (A) Premier League 2 Fleetwood Town (A) EFL Trophy Athletic Bilbao (H) Premier League International Cup Leeds United U21s’ approaching games

“Got some good staff around me, good players around me, always helping me.

“I am always trying to better myself and do my best on the pitch and off the pitch for the lads as well.”

It now remains to be seen whether he can get into manager Daniel Farke’s plans to get a taste of a senior matchday squad.

He shares a dressing room with the likes of James Debayo and Harry Gray – both of whom have tasted senior football for the Yorkshire giants.

Farke has revealed how Gray has been helped by summer arrival Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has provided the starlet with tips.

With Leeds known for trusting their youngsters, Pickles will be hoping he can follow in Gray’s footsteps soon.