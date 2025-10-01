Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Oxford United defender Michal Helik has issued a warning ahead of the U’s Championship clash with QPR this evening.

The U’s are in desperate need of three points as they aim to get out of the relegation zone.

Gary Rowett’s team have won just one of their opening seven Championship matches and were beaten at the weekend by bottom side Sheffield United, for whom it was their first win of the season.

They now have back-to-back away games against QPR and Watford, starting this evening with a visit to Loftus Road to play the R’s.

Helik sees both games as an opportunity to pick up much-needed points.

“I am looking forward to them [the two away games]. I can’t wait”, Helik told Oxford United’s media (0:07).

“Obviously, we need some points, so I am really looking forward to those games and getting some points.”

The Oxford United star feels that at the weekend, his side’s performance against Sheffield United was OK.

He is clear though that it has reached a stage where just putting in an OK performance is no longer OK.

Result Competition Oxford United 1-3 QPR Championship QPR 2-0 Oxford United Championship Oxford United 5-0 QPR Friendly Oxford United vs QPR last three meetings

“After that game, we are really disappointed because I think the performance was OK.

“Being OK is not good enough, as you see in this division. I think we have got a few performances which were OK.

The OK performances need to be turned into good performances going forward in order to get the results going in their favour, Helik believes.

“But it is not good enough, we need to turn the ‘OK’ into really good performances and push the results on our side and win the games.”

Oxford have players from Premier League teams in their ranks in the form of Fulham loanee Luke Harris and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Lankshear.

Lankshear has already caught the eye with his performances and has been praised for the level of maturity he has shown as a striker.

Centre-back Ben Davies, on loan from Rangers, is also at Oxford United and there are high hopes of what he can do off the back of a good season with Birmingham City.