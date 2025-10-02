Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes that in Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, two summer signings, the Whites have potent set piece takers.

Before Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, Farke entrusted the responsibility of taking corners to Anton Stach, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jack Harrison.

However, in that particular match, it was Longstaff who was entrusted with that responsibility and all seven corners came from his foot.

Stressing the importance of quality deliveries into the box, Farke stated that he is happy to have both Stach and Longstaff at his disposal.

Given that the former Newcastle United man does not have as much height as Stach, the German manager insists that it is important to have someone in the middle to meet with the deliveries and attack the ball.

Asked what is the deciding factor while taking set-pieces when both Stach and Longstaff are playing, Farke said at a press conference (10:32): “A good quality delivery is always crucial.

“Naturally, you would say that Sean is perhaps not there with the height of Anton, you would also like to have him in the centre to attack the ball.

Club Osnabruck Jeddeloh Wolfsburg Greuther Furth Mainz Hoffenheim Leeds United Clubs Anton Stach has played for

“But it always depends on who is comfortable in terms of in-swingers, out-swingers, therefore a bit different technique.

“Sean was also really good in the last game with his deliveries. Normally, he is quite often really there.

“But we want to stay flexible.

“Anton gives us a bit different dimension with his deliveries and he is also really good with set-pieces.

“So, I am happy that both of them can take one.”

Set pieces have become much more of a focus in the Premier League this season and Farke recently insisted he does not read too much into the hype of specialist set piece coaches.

Longstaff meanwhile has won praise for his performances and Stach believes his fellow midfielder is taking a leadership role.