Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Braga

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Portuguese side Braga to Celtic Park this evening in the Europa League.

Rodgers’ men kicked off their Europa League league phase campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, with one of the Red Star Belgrade players hailing the power of Kelechi Iheanacho, and will want their first victory getting on the board tonight.

They come face to face with Portuguese side Braga, who edged out Feyenoord 1-0 in their Europa League opener to get off to a winning start.

Braga were beaten in their last game though, losing a Portuguese Superliga clash at home to Nacional Madeira, meaning they need to bounce back.

They met Celtic in the Champions League in 2010, beating the Bhoys 3-0 in Portugal, but losing 2-1 at Celtic Park.

Domestically, Braga currently sit just seventh in the Portuguese Superliga following a difficult start to the campaign.

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw by Hibernian at the weekend, but Sebastian Tounekti again caught the eye and is looking like an exciting signing.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic this evening, while in front of him Rodgers picks a back four of Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Midfield could well be a key battleground during tonight’s Europa League clash and Rodgers goes with Callum McGregor and Paulo Bernardo, while Benjamin Nygren, Daizen Maeda and Tounetki support Iheanacho up top.

If the Celtic boss needs to shuffle his pack during the 90 minutes then he has substitutes to throw on and they include Arne Engels and Reo Hatate.

Celtic Lineup vs Braga

Schmeichel, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Bernardo, Nygren, Maeda, Tounekti, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Trusty, Balikwisha, Yang, McCowan, Kenny, Engels, Saracchi, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Ralston