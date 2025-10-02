George Wood/Getty Images

Emi Martinez ‘felt a calf strain’ in the warm-up ahead of Aston Villa‘s Europa League game against Feyenoord.

The Argentina goalkeeper was all set to be between the sticks for Aston Villa at De Kuip this evening, but he did not come out when the teams took the pitch.

It was instead Marco Bizot, who is already very well liked internally at Villa Park, who slotted into goal for Unai Emery’s side in the Netherlands.

There were worries about why Martinez was forced out of the team and it was widely claimed he had picked up a knock.

Now though further information about why the goalkeeper was forced out following the warm-up has emerged.

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Martinez ‘felt a calf strain’ and that was the reason he was replaced in the starting lineup by Bizot.

It remains to be seen just how serious the injury is, or whether Aston Villa decided just to take no risks with Martinez when he felt the strain.

The goalkeeper had been widely expected to move on from Villa Park in the summer transfer window as they club looked to balance the books.

Goalkeeper Age Emi Martinez 33 Marco Bizot 34 Joe Gauci 25 Oliwier Zych 21 Aston Villa’s goalkeepers

He was wanted by a number of sides, including Manchester United, but ended up staying put at Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper has made four appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League so far this season, keeping one clean sheet in the process.

He now has over 200 appearances for Villa to his name and will be keen on adding to that and playing regularly in what is a World Cup year.

Things have not gone according to plan at Aston Villa so far this season and following Emery admitting his players have sometimes been lazy, fireworks have been predicted.