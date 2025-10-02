Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle star Brendan Wiredu has heaped praise on Charlton Athletic loan star Alex Mitchell, who he feels is a real leader and, together with Mathias Ross, brings a sense of calm to the defence.

Following the loss to Cardiff City in League One at the end of last month, manager Tom Cleverley changed his formation, switching to a back three.

They have won three out of four games since then and have managed to climb up the league table in the process.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson pinpointed the tactical change as a reason behind Plymouth’s upturn in form.

Wiredu, one of the three men in Cleverley’s defence, insists that he and his two other team-mates, Mitchell and Ross, complement each other really well.

Heaping praise on Charlton loanee Mitchell, who won recent praise for holding the Plymouth defence together, Wiredu added that he and another summer signing, Ross, are the real leaders in the group.

He stressed that they bring real calm to the backline.

“I think we all complement each other very well”, Wiredu said at a press conference (3.40).

Club Millwall Bromley Leyton Orient St Johnstone Lincoln City Charlton Athletic Plymouth Argyle Clubs Alex Mitchell has played for

“In terms of Alex and Matias, they are real leaders. They bring a sense of calm inside the back three.

“I think we all can do different things at different times. So, I think we all complement each other.

“It’s been really good. We all moved into different positions the other day and it worked well, so I thought.

“That is what we have got in our armour.

“We can all play across that back three in different positions.”

Plymouth’s manager has already been praised by the players, one of whom has insisted that he has given the players the knowledge of his career.

Currently placed 15th in the League One table, the Pilgrims have yet to play out a single draw.

They are due to play host to Wigan Athletic at Home Park this weekend.