Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies needs to be ‘cut a little bit of slack’ amid Blues’ inconsistent results in the Championship, former striker Sam Parkin feels.

After another summer transfer window of considerable investment, Birmingham were expected to make a big splash in the Championship.

Ipswich Town went up from League One to the Premier League with successive promotions and even before last season had ended, Birmingham were being tipped as possibly being able to do the same.

Their start to the campaign has been underwhelming though, with just three wins from eight league games, while they needed an equaliser deep into stoppage time to draw 2-2 with crisis club Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week.

Davies talked up the draw, stressing that Birmingham do remain unbeaten at their St Andrew’s home.

For Parkin, Birmingham are just adapting and adjusting and have not really started to fire yet, while there are question marks over who will be in the team, which was not the case previously.

He feels that Davies has enough credit in the bank from last season to not be under any kind of pressure and urged any critical fans to cut him some slack.

Person Position Ben Petty Assistant Tom Huddlestone Coach Nathan Gardiner Coach Maik Taylor Goalkeeper coach Sean Rush Physical coach Chris Davies’ key coaching staff

“I think last season the eleven almost picked itself. I could probably reel it off and the little tactical intricacies of the outside right player tucking in and the full-back going round and they had things that were set in stone”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (4:25).

“At the moment it’s not completely evident what their team is going to look like and who is going to be out there.

“It is going to take a little bit of time, but I think they will get there. I am not overly worried about their form.

“Chris Davies has got enough money in the bank to not have any pressure on his shoulders because I think he has done a very, very good job at a club that have been transformed from being long ball, no connection with the supporters, to a club that all of a sudden is on an upward trajectory with a lot of togetherness, so I think he needs to be cut a little bit of slack.”

Birmingham have lost four of their last six games across all competitions, winning just one of those matches.

They head to face Wrexham on Friday evening in a clash which pits the two teams who were promotion rivals in League One last term against each other at the Racecourse Ground.