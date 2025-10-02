Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has claimed that summer arrival Patrick Agyemang needs to learn what the Championship is all about after Charlton Athletic’s defenders were all over him in their clash last evening.

The Rams beat off competition from Belgian clubs and other Championship sides to secure the signature of Agyemang from Charlotte FC.

The American international missed Derby’s early season fixtures due to injury and has only begun starting for his side recently, with the games against Wrexham and Charlton being his only two starts in the division so far.

Eustace, after the 1-1 draw against Charlton, remarked that the lack of fluidity in Derby’s play is frustrating, but the minutes his players are getting are valuable in the larger scheme of things.

The Derby manager noted that Charlton defenders, like Wrexham’s, were all over Agyemang like a rash, and that despite being still being in the process of getting up to speed with the division, his striker still offered a credible threat.

Eustace told BBC Radio Derby: “It’s important that we keep picking up points.

“We haven’t been as fluid which is frustrating again tonight but we’re getting valuable minutes into our top players.

“Patrick [Agyemang] is welcomed to the Championship on Saturday and I think it felt like that a bit today.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

“The defenders were all over him, he’s got to learn what the league’s all about which is good, he’s still a threat.”

Eustace has managed Agyemang’s game time carefully, after the hernia injury, and has steadily increased his workload.

After 21 minutes as a substitute on his debut against West Brom, Agyemang was brought on just after half-time against Preston North End.

In his first start, Agyemang was brought off against Wrexham on the 74th minute and against Charlton the American lasted until the 88th minute.

Carlton Morris, who has carried the attack in Agyemang’s absence, was hailed by Eustace for making himself available for his side to learn from and as someone who will be an excellent role model for the American.

Andreas Weimann, who was assisted by Agyemang against West Brom, commended the club for deepening the squad, which has allowed Agyemang to be eased into action.

Eustace will have a chance to pair Morris and Agyemang upfront for the third consecutive game when Derby host Southampton.