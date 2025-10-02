Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided the injury news on his Whites squad ahead of his side’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, admitting he has ‘negative’ news.

Farke’s side played out a 2-2 draw at Elland Road against Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, conceding in injury time to drop a valuable two points.

Earlier this week it emerged that winger Dan James had picked up an injury in training and speculation swirled around how serious it is.

Leeds issued a statement, confirming that James has suffered an injury to his ankle.

Now Farke has provided an injury update on his squad ahead of the Tottenham clash, telling a press conference: “Mixed news. A few negative [bits of] news.

“I have to confirm that Daniel James will be out for a few weeks. He sadly has rolled his ankle in training, so the doctors say he is likely out for four to six weeks, so that means realistically we just expect him back after the November international break.

“If he was there, perhaps available before for even one or two games, it would be a nice little bonus and a surprise, but he is definitely out for a few weeks. That is of course not great news.”

Result Competition Leeds United 1- 4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Last three Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur meetings

The Leeds boss, turning his attention to Willy Gnonto, added: “Willy Gnonto will also miss this game. His calf problems are not sorted. He is not back in team training and for that there is no chance to involve him in the game.

“He will also sadly be back after this upcoming international break.

“Few question marks behind Harry Gray because he reported in training, after the game on Monday, some problems with his hip flexor. Not sure at the moment if he will make it and be ready and available for the call up on Saturday.”

Farke was able to give one positive though, concerning goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

“A few problems but some good news is that Lucas Perri is back in team training since yesterday.

“It’s too early to involve him for this game, but I expect him on the other side of the international break to be available for our games.”

