Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Sturm Graz vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Austrian giants Sturm Graz in the Europa League in Austria this evening.

Russell Martin managed to ease the immediate pressure on his head at the weekend with Rangers grabbing a late win at Livingston, but the boss batted away talk Max Aarons’ goal might have saved his job.

Fans still chanted for Martin to go and one former Rangers star does not see the situation changing.

Nevertheless, a good performance in Austria and a win over Sturm Graz would at least give Martin a good story of progress to tell, amid Connor Barron calling for Rangers to continue the winning momentum.

That will be easier said that done though, as we covered in our match preview, as Sturm Graz present decent opposition.

Rangers have also been struggling to fire on a consistent basis and it is far from clear what team will turn up in Graz.

Martin has Jack Butland in goal for this evening’s Europa League game, as he looks for the Gers to keep a clean sheet.

At the back, Martin goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma as a four.

In midfield, the Rangers manager looks towards Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron, while Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

Options to make changes to the team are available to Martin off the bench and they include Danilo and Mikey Moore.

Rangers Lineup vs Sturm Graz

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma, Raskin, Barron, Aasgaard, Antman, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, K Wright, Aarons, Rothwell, Cameron, Djiga, Miovski, Moore, Rice, Curtis, McCallion, Danilo