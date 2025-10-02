Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin is still not convinced by Will Still’s Southampton after seeing them being opened up defensively against Sheffield United.

Saints were able to register a much-awaited win midweek as they beat bottom side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane 2-1.

Despite the away side dominating possession against Chris Wilder’s team, Parkin was not convinced by the way Southampton defended.

Still chose the field the same four defenders who played in the last game against Middlesbrough, which saw Southampton play out a 1-1 draw.

Though they eventually did the job, Wilder’s team enjoyed eight shots on goal.

Giving his thumbs up to the system Still employed, Parkin insisted that if the manager sticks with it, results will eventually come.

He thinks there are genuine signs of encouragement from striker Ross Stewart, but noted that Saints still showed signs of being defensively vulnerable.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (15.22): “I think, maybe Ross Stewart off the leash now.

Person Position Paul Trollope Assistant Adam Lallana First team coach Carl Martin First team coach Ruben Martinez Goalkeeping coach Matthew Banks Fitness coach Will Still’s key Southampton coaching staff

“I am not fully convinced by them. I thought again, defensively they got opened up a few times.

“I didn’t mind the system.

“I think if he sticks with that and works with it and he can may be rotate one or two, introduce maybe a couple of players….”

Parkin further expressed his bewilderment at seeing Still substitute Tom Fellows after 46 minutes, despite him having played well in the first half.

“Fellows was an interesting one.

“I haven’t done the reading, but he was brilliant for 45 minutes. Brilliant and then he took him off at half-time, replaced him with Ryan Fraser.

“It was odd.

“They won the game, so all was well at the end.”

Still’s tendency to make too many changes to the first-team has irked another former EFL star, Adrian Clarke, who thinks the manager is still searching for his best formation and best team.

Parkin himself has also stated that, despite it being a well-stocked squad, Southampton lack a talismanic player who can make a difference.

Still is in his first stint as a manager in English football and Southampton will hope he is learning quickly on the job.