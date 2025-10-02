Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Galatasaray are continuing to glory in their Champions League win over Liverpool, with fans offered a commemorative poster by one Turkish daily.

The Turkish champions hosted Liverpool at Rams Park earlier this week and managed to take advantage of a misfiring Reds to score a 1-0 victory.

A 16th minute Victor Osimhen penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams, with not even Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak able to breach the Galatasaray backline.

While for Liverpool it was just one Champions League league phase game, for Galatasaray, hosting one of the world’s biggest clubs, it was an event to savour.

And Turkish daily Fotomac have offered a commemorative poster for their readers.

The poster shows Osimhen scoring the penalty past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, as well as the Nigerian striker celebrating, with other Galatasaray players also prominent.

Galatasaray lost their opening Champions League league phase game away at Eintracht Frankfurt, being thrashed 5-1.

Player Davinson Sanchez Leroy Sane Ilkay Gundogan Lucas Torreira Mario Lemina Former Premier League players at Galatasaray

Liverpool are due to meet Eintracht Frankfurt, in Germany, on their next Champions League outing.

Before then though, Liverpool have Premier League meetings with Chelsea and Manchester United, in two further tests.

It did emerge before the Champions League clash that Galatasaray’s boss was watching Liverpool matches day and night to try to identify weaknesses.

Ahead of the match in Turkey, one former Liverpool star dismissed the fact that Galatasaray have had a superb start to the season in Turkish football.

The ex-Red said ‘it’s normal’ to play down how impressive Galatasaray’s domestic form was.

Next up for the Turkish side in the Champions League is a visit from Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, who held Tottenham Hotspur to a draw earlier this week.