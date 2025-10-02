Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has promised the fans a happy ending to the season, despite stressing how Blues have fared in the Championship in the last decade.

Blues were promoted to the Championship after dominating League One but have found it hard to get a rhythm going, despite much being expected of them.

After the opening eight games, Birmingham have notched up eleven points but are unbeaten at home, something Davies has specifically pointed out.

Following their 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, the manager insisted that instead of two dropped points, he was seeing it as a result that extended their unbeaten home record.

Supporting his previous opinion, Davies insisted that the Championship is never a stroll in the park, given the nature of the opponents.

Citing the example of Wrexham, another team that went up with Birmingham, Davies insisted that the results have to be earned.

“When you’re going into a league where teams like Wrexham and many other teams have heavily invested, then we have to compete, we have to earn it, and any idea that it was going to be a stroll through the Championship was incorrect”, Davies told a press conference (9:20).

Player Goals Jay Stansfield 3 Lyndon Dykes 2 Demarai Gray 1 Birmingham City’s top league scorers so far

The Birmingham boss brought up how Blues have done in the Championship in recent seasons to prove his point.

“Last time the team was in the Championship it finished 22nd.

“It’s been ten years or a decade since the team has been in the top ten, I believe.

“This is just the reality.

“We have to understand this is a hard league. Arguably the most unforgiving league of them all in terms of the competitiveness of all the teams.”

However, the Birmingham boss is positive the fans will be happy with the end result this season.

“What we have to do is stay in there, stay in the games, be competitive.

“We will win, we will lose, we will draw, that’s football.

“By the end of the season, I have no doubt we will be sitting in a position we are very happy with.”

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Davies should not have any pressure on his back given the job he has done at St Andrew’s so far.

Davies will be keen to go into this month’s international break on the back of a win over Wrexham on Friday night.