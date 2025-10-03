Michael Steele/Getty Images

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is expecting a test from Bolton Wanderers and a good match up due to the fact that the Trotters ‘want the ball’.

Posh sit bottom of the League One table, but have shown signs of life recently, with three wins from their last four games across all competitions.

Bolton have had a better start, but still sit just eleventh in the league standings after ten games and are four points off a playoff spot.

Playing host to Peterborough on Saturday, Bolton will be expecting to pick up all three points, but Ferguson is taking his Posh squad north in confident mood.

He stressed that his men have improved their form lately and he sees a good match in prospect due to the respective styles of both teams.

Ferguson stressed that Bolton want to have the ball, which makes the match different from their last league encounter, against Lincoln City.

“I am expecting the game to be very different to the one against Lincoln City”, Ferguson said via his club’s official site.

“Bolton want the ball, they play good football and it should be a good match up in terms of style.

Result Competition Peterborough 1-1 Bolton League One Bolton 1-0 Peterborough League One Peterborough 3-3 Bolton League One Bolton 1-1 Peterborough League One Peterborough 0-5 Bolton League One Bolton vs Peterborough recent meetings

“We go into the game on the back of three wins from four and we need to use that momentum.”

Bolton are so far unbeaten at home in League One this season and will be keen to keep that record intact when they face Peterborough.

Recent games between the two teams have been tight, with three of the last four ending in draws, while Bolton edged the other clash 1-0.

Peterborough have avoided defeat only twice on their last six visits to Bolton, last season and back in 1993.