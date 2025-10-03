Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

As Celtic stumbled in the Europa League, losing at home to Braga, Bhoys attacker Luis Palma was turning on the style in Poland at Lech Poznan.

Palma fell out of favour under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and the club decided to loan him to Lech Poznan for the season in the summer; the Polish club also negotiated an option to buy.

They may well be a step closer to triggering that option following Palma’s superb display in their Conference League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday night.

Lech Poznan powered to a 4-1 win and Palma scored and assisted in the game, something which saw him hailed by Polish journalists.

Tomasz Wlodarcyzk, noting Palma is suspended currently in the Polish league due to a sending off, wrote on X: “Luis Palma knows that he has a free weekend, so he turned on destruction mode. Great first half: goal, two assists, won a penalty.”

Luis Palma wie, że ma wolny weekend, to włączył tryb zniszczenia. Świetna pierwsza połowa: gol, dwie asysty, wywalczony karny. Jak tak dalej pójdzie, Karol Klimczak będzie musiał odpalić kalkulator, Excela, poprzesuwać tabelki i znaleźć te 4,5 mln na klauzulę. pic.twitter.com/7gIBcEaZeg — Tomasz Włodarczyk (@wlodar85) October 2, 2025

He feels that if Palma keeps on playing as he has been then Lech Poznan will need to fork out €4.5m and keep him permanently.

“If this continues, Karol Klimczak will have to fire up the calculator, Excel, shuffle the tables around and find those 4.5 million for the clause.”

Another Polish journalist, Mateusz Janiak, simply called the winger ‘the boss’, writing: “Luis Palma – the boss, we know that.”

Club Vida Real Monarchs Aris Salonika Celtic Olympiacos Lech Poznan Clubs Luis Palma has played for

Palma looks to have got into his groove at the Polish side and has so far made 13 appearances across all competitions, with a return of four goals and three assists.

He has been used as both a winger and an attacking midfielder by Lech Poznan.

Celtic have the attacker under contract until the summer of 2028 and if he does not stay at Lech Poznan then he will be expected back at Celtic Park next summer.

That could see Palma working under a new Celtic boss as Rodgers has been tipped by one journalist to almost certainly move on from the Bhoys at the end of the campaign.

Any new boss may decide that the Honduras international deserves another opportunity at Celtic.

Rodgers previously said he felt Palma could be guilty of ‘forcing it’ during games.