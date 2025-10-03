George Wood/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘closely following’ the situation of former Barcelona forward Vitor Roque, as they eye backing Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Hammers recently sacked Graham Potter and brought in ex-Nottingham Forest boss Nuno on a three-year deal.

Potter was backed with signings during the summer transfer window, but Nuno is likely to want to try to put his stamp on the squad and his first opportunity will be the winter window.

That could line up nicely with a raid on Brazil, where the season will then be at an end, and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, it is Roque who is on their radar.

It is suggested that West Ham are ‘closely following his steps’ as they prepare a €40m bid to send to Palmerias.

Palmeiras snapped Roque up from Barcelona in the winter transfer window earlier this year, splurging just over €25m to bring him back to Brazil.

Whether €40m from West Ham would be enough for Palmeiras to sanction his exit remains to be seen.

West Ham are ‘looking for a young striker who combines quality and potential’ and feel Roque is the ‘ideal candidate’.

Club Years Cruzeiro 2021-2022 Athletico Paranaense 2022-2023 Barcelona 2024-2025 Real Betis (loan) 2024-2025 Palmeiras 2025- Vitor Roque’s career history

The Hammers have done business in Brazil recently and also with Palmeiras, when they landed winger Luis Guilherme in the summer of 2024.

Guilherme has struggled to make an impact at West Ham and was wanted back in Brazil in the summer, with Botafogo chasing him.

The winger though was not keen to call time on his West Ham spell so soon.

Whether West Ham might consider offering Guilherme in a deal for Roque to further tempt Palmeiras remains to be seen.

Palmeiras currently sit in second spot in the Brazilian Serie A table and Roque has contributed nine goals in 23 league outings for the club.