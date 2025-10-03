Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach has claimed that the Elland Road faithful will make it stressful for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Whites have begun their campaign back in the Premier League well and are placed 12th in the standings, only three points off their opponents on Saturday, Tottenham.

Spurs, despite having a new manager in Thomas Frank and Daniel Levy’s 24-year tenure coming to an end, have put a creditable showing to land themselves fourth in the league table and we expect a competitive game, as outlined in our match preview.

Stach claimed that Leeds are not making any special preparations for the Spurs game as excellence in training is expected every time.

The German believes that they will go into the game with twelve men with the home support, with a taxing atmosphere to face for Tottenham’s players.

Stach told the club’s media: “I think we prepare well every week.

“We have, of course, meetings on how they play, what is the plan, and then we have our own plan and we try to bring the plan on the pitch.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Of course, with all the basics like we did in the last games with winning the duels, intensity, pressing, taking the atmosphere with us.

“Our home, the fans, I think that’s an important point to make it very stressful for them to play against us.”

Daniel Farke has hailed the pair of Stach and Sean Longstaff, praising the impact they can have from set-piece situations.

Stach seems to be enjoying life in Yorkshire, taking particular delight in the opportunity to play alongside and learn from Longstaff.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is also said to be monitoring Stach as he mulls the make-up of his squad for the World Cup next summer.

The conducive environment Farke is building is at stark odds at what Stach hopes Tottenham will encounter on Saturday and it can only serve club and player well as the season progresses.