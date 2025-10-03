Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 4th October, 12:30 UK time

Leeds United will roll out the red carpet at Elland Road for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as both clubs bid to go into October’s international break on a positive note.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds showed great promise in their last match and should have earned all three points against Bournemouth. After Sean Longstaff’s goal in the 54th minute, they looked well on course until Eli Junior Kroupi’s 93rd minute strike made it 2-2.

One of the Premier League’s tallest teams have already shown that they can be as lethal as they were in the Championship last season. Despite not dominating possession, they can score goals, five of which have come in the last two games.

Set pieces have helped and Farke has been thrilled at the quality of the deliveries from Anton Stach and Longstaff.

In front of their fans, Leeds will even more motivated and want to repay the faith shown in them.

Longstaff will again be needed to step up, with the midfielder increasingly becoming a leader, something which Stach has noticed.

Meanwhile, the exhilaration Tottenham fans felt following their performance in the UEFA Super Cup under Thomas Frank, has waned somewhat in the following months.

They have not been able to grab things by the scruff of the neck consistently and were lucky to get a draw away at Bodo/Glimt in midweek.

Frank admitted that they may well have lost the physical battle against the Norwegians.

The focus now turns back to the league where the Londoners are set to take on newcomers Leeds United.

Their last match against bottom side Wolves did not yield the desired outcome, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vitor Pereira’s side, with the Wolves boss even feeling hard done by.

A week later, Frank will be desperate to rectify the mistakes they committed in their last match, but he remains without striker Randal Kolo Muani, though has confirmed that Cristian Romero will start.

Nothing less than a win will do for Spurs as they bid to show they are contenders to be in the Champions League again next season, something they will have to rely on their league placing for.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Darlow Vicario Bogle Porro Struijk Romero Rodon Van de Ven Gudmundsson Spence Longstaff Bentancur Ampadu Palhinha Stach Bergvall Aaronson Kudus Okafor Johnson Calvert-Lewin Richarlison Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: DWLDL

Tottenham Hotspur: DDWLW

Key Men

Leeds United

Despite the gigantic nature of the opponents, the Whites will hold no bars in front of their fans. There can be no denying the fact that the fans work as the 12th man for the home team and that will again be the case on Saturday.

The job, though, will eventually have to be done by the players on the pitch. For Leeds to earn all three points, their summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin will have a significant role to play.

Yet another summer signing, Sean Longstaff, who scored his first goal in a Leeds shirt in their last match, can be important yet again, not just to score goals but to build up play from midfield and guide his team-mates.

Tottenham Hotspur

For the away team, Thomas Frank’s influence will be more important than anything else. Tottenham have put a lot of faith in their new manager and it is time for him to deliver the goods. Last season’s Europa League success under Ange Postecoglou will soon be forgotten and the fans will demand more.

On the pitch, Richarlison can show his quality and show that, after repeatedly being linked with a move away in recent transfer windows, he is now a key man.

Joao Palhinha has been nothing short of a sensation for Tottenham and with midfield set to be an important battleground, he needs to be on top form again.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Tottenham have not been easy opponents for Leeds in recent meetings. All the suggestions are that Tottenham should edge it.

However, games are not won on paper and Farke’s team have proven over the six games they have played that they will not be immediate relegation contenders come the end of the season.

Farke’s preferred 4-3-3 formation will give them width down the flanks and the likes of Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle would definitely love to exploit it, as they have done so far in multiple games.

Tottenham though look to have a little extra quality to get them out of a tight situation and that could just about see them through at Elland Road.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be shown live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate channels from 12:30 UK time.