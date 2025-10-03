Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Speculation is starting to swirl over why Rangers out-on-loan star Oscar Cortes is barely featuring for Spanish side Sporting Gijon, with a claim on ‘precisely the real reason’ floated.

Rangers signed Cortes for a fee of £4.5m from French side Lens in the summer, following a loan spell, with an obligation to buy having been agreed.

Despite joining the Gers on a permanent basis, new boss Russell Martin decided that the Colombia winger did not feature in his plans and he was shipped off on loan to Sporting Gijon for the season.

Martin brought in a host of players over the course of the summer, but Rangers look to have gone backwards and the manager has now lost the vast majority of the fan base.

Cortes is so far not having a happy spell on loan at Sporting Gijon and has featured for just 23 minutes in the Spanish second tier.

There is big speculation over why that is, with few buying coach Asier Garitano’s indications that the winger lacks match fitness.

In three matches, Sporting Gijon have needed to do something in the closing minutes of the game and only once has Cortes been turned to for any substantial period.

It is suggested by Spanish outlet Killer Asturias, that ‘perhaps precisely the real reason’ that Cortes is not playing is because he does not have Garitano’s confidence.

Club Years Millonarios 2022-2023 Lens 2023-2025 Rangers (loan) 2024-2025 Rangers 2025- Sporting Gijon (loan) 2025- Oscar Cortes’ career history

That could point towards a miserable loan spell with little regular game time in Spain for Cortes.

Thoughts may turn to the winter transfer window and a potential loan termination, but if Martin is still in charge at Rangers, that could be hard to see.

Cortes did generate much excitement when he first arrived at Rangers, with one former Gers star explaining he knew from the first minute that the winger had something.

Another former Rangers star stated that Cortes could become a game changer for the Gers.

The 21-year-old is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2029.