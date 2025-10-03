Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has revealed that he will know whether goalkeeper Emi Martinez can face Burnley on Sunday tomorrow.

Martinez was named in the starting lineup for Thursday night’s Europa League meeting with Feyenoord at De Kuip.

He was not in the team though as he was replaced by Marco Bizot between the sticks, after feeling a calf strain in the warm-up.

Aston Villa went on to beat Feyenoord 2-0 in the Europa League league phase clash, through goals from Emi Buendia and John McGinn, and Martinez had a scan earlier today.

Now there is a question mark over whether the Argentine goalkeeper will be fit to face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emery has admitted that he does not know if the shot-stopper will be available and time will provide the answer.

He told a press conference: “I don’t know the scan result, but we are planning always to have players, two, three or four positions, and confidence to play with every player when they are available and when they are not.

“The players have to play with the same idea and the same way we are building the team.

Result Competition Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley Premier League Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley Premier League Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Premier League Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa vs Burnley recent meetings

“Marco Bizot did it yesterday, a fantastic job, following the game plan, our idea and our demands on the field.

“Tomorrow we’ll know if Emi Martinez will be available.”

Aston Villa have managed to turn the corner in terms of their form as late, something which was predicted by Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris.

Emery’s side have now won their last three games on the spin and have not been beaten since the end of August.

They will be expected to beat newly promoted Burnley at Villa Park on Sunday though and failure to do so could be seen as a step backwards.

Villa have won three of the last four encounters between the two teams, with the other ending as a draw.

Those wins have all seen Aston Villa score at least three goals.