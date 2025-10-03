Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Derby County star Matt Clarke believes that the Rams saw how useful a tool set-pieces were last season and fancy themselves to make the most of them again in the Championship this term.

On Tuesday night, Charlton Athletic were leading the Rams after a first-half goal from James Bree put them ahead, before Clarke popped up to score off a corner in the 79th minute to draw Derby level, as it ended 1-1.

The Rams defender was voted the man of the match by both Sky and RamsTV, with the goal being Clarke’s first for the season.

Clarke conceded that fans have not witnessed the best from Derby this season from set-piece situations.

The defender, who signed for Derby in January, insisted that they are working hard at it after observing how useful they were during the latter stages of last season and are confident of exploiting such situations going forward.

Clarke told RamsTV ahead of the Southampton clash (0:31): “I think it’s been a little bit frustrating because we put a lot of work and a lot of time into the set pieces and we haven’t really seen seen the best of that yet.

“We saw probably at the end of last year what a tool it is.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“So, yes, it was pleasing that we had a chance to put a few corners in and with the delivery we’ve got, we always fancy ourselves.”

Derby were the best in the Championship when it came to set-pieces last season, with 22 of their 56 goals coming from free kicks, corners and penalties, and dead-ball situations ultimately proving vital in saving them from relegation.

One such instance came when Nat Phillips, who was praised for being ‘absolutely sensational’ by one ex-Championship striker, rose to head Derby to a victory, while on loan from Liverpool, securing a vital three points during their relegation scrap.

Unsurprisingly, Premier League clubs too have taken note of the usage of set-pieces, with Nuno Espirito Santo quickly identifying set-pieces as an immediate area of improvement for West Ham United, Thomas Frank welcoming goals from set-pieces, claiming that 33% of goals come from set-piece situations.

Derby are due to face Southampton next and former Championship player Sam Parkin feels that Saints are still defensively vulnerable after seeing them being opened up against Sheffield United.

Clare and Derby will hope to further expose Southampton from set-piece situations they have been training so hard for, and finally get the home win they have desperately craved, when the two sides meet.