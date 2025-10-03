Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has revealed that summer signing Randal Kolo Muani will not be in his squad to take on Leeds United this weekend.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League in midweek, with questions around whether they were physically dominated by the Norwegians.

Frank explained after the match that he would have to re-watch the game to see if that was indeed the case.

Now Spurs must switch their focus towards an early trip to take on Leeds on Saturday, as they bid to grab a win in the Premier League before October’s international break.

They will have to try to get it though without summer signing Kolo Muani, who has been suffering with a dead leg.

Providing an update on Kolo Muani and Kota Takai, Frank said at a press conference: “Kolo Muani will not be in the squad tomorrow.

“Kota is getting better and better. He’s trained with the team for 10 days, so that’s promising.”

However, Tottenham are able to welcome back centre-back Cristian Romero and Frank has admitted that he will start against Leeds.

Result Competition Leeds United 1- 4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Last three Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur meetings

“Romero is fit and available and will start tomorrow. That is promising news.

“That was contact to the foot and I think medical did a good job to get that turned around.”

When Kolo Muani will be available to play remains to be seen, however Frank confirmed he has been training on the grass, which could indicate he is not too far away.

“Kolo Muani has been on the pitch the last two days so that is a positive.”

Tottenham also remain without striker Dominic Solanke, who had to go under the knife for an injury on his foot, and more is expected to be known after the international break.