Former Scottish top-flight star Scott Allan does not believe that new Rangers signing Youssef Chermiti is going to be a natural finisher for the Gers.

Rangers’ record signing of the summer transfer window is yet to find the back of the net for the Glasgow giants.

He played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 defeat to Sturm Graz in midweek and came close to scoring in the second half, which saw a much-improved performance from Russell Martin’s team, but not enough to avoid defeat.

Having arrived on a deal which could cost up to £10m and with Rangers having snubbed the chance to sign him simply on loan from Everton, the pressure is on.

Former Scottish Premiership star Allan has watched Chermiti closely and does not see someone who is a real killer in front of goal.

He admits that Rangers did look better in the second half at Sturm Graz, but insists that Chermiti will be judged on goals and he did not deliver in Austria.

“In terms of performance, he had a chance off the bar, out with that, I don’t see a real killer there in terms of striker play”, Allan said on Clyde 1 Super Scoreboard (1.17.44).

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2021-2023 Everton 2023-2025 Rangers 2025- Youssef Chermiti’s career history

“I don’t think, at the same time, he is getting a lot of chances to attack the ball. Yes, we can take the second half into account.

“But the game at half time, 2-0 down, so they come out with the structure and they are going off the cuff and that is maybe why you are seeing a lot of encouragement in forward areas.

“And it looked like they were going to score goals.

“But for that amount of money, he is going to be ultimately judged on how many goals he scores and rightly so.

“That is the name of the game, especially playing for a team like Rangers.

“You have been bought for that reason.”

Allan in fact is struggling to see any sign that Chermiti is going to be a striker who can ruthlessly take chances.

“Does he look to me that he is going to be a natural finisher that is going to be clinical when given the chance?

“I can’t really see it at this moment in time.”

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell took Chermiti to Everton from Sporting Lisbon and looks to have staked his reputation on the young Portuguese.

If Chermiti flops, as one of Rangers’ biggest money signings, that will pile pressure on Thelwell.