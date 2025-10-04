Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mathys Tel believes he deserved his goal in Tottenham Hotspur‘s 2-1 win at Leeds United on Saturday.

The attacker, who saw Tottenham sign him from Bayern Munich permanently in the summer transfer window following a six-month loan spell in north London, was handed a start by Thomas Frank at Elland Road.

Tel delivered for his manager, with his shot in the 23rd minute deflecting off Pascal Struijk and putting Spurs 1-0 up in Yorkshire.

Leeds did come back to level through Noah Okafor, but a Mohammed Kudus goal for Spurs in the second half made sure all three points went back to London.

Tel is delighted to have got on the scoresheet and insists that the team worked hard in preparation to play Leeds.

He believes that he deserved the goal and admits he tries to get into positions where he can take a shot.

“I am very happy about my goal”, Tel told the BBC.

“I will say the team, we worked a lot this week.

“I think I deserved this goal and I am very happy about it.

Game Competition Aston Villa (H) Premier League Monaco (A) Champions League Everton (A) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur’s next three games

“I always try to have the opportunity to shoot and I scored today. So I am happy.”

Despite Leeds being a newly promoted club, Tel feels they gave Spurs a tough test and a good mentality was needed to get the win.

“The opponents were very, very good today. It was a tough game for us.

“But we fought until the end and we showed great mentality.

“That’s why I think we deserved to win this game.”

Tottenham had been promised a difficult atmosphere at Elland Road before the match and will be delighted to have got out with a win under their belt.

Spurs are due to play host to Aston Villa after the international break and Tel will hope to have done enough to keep his spot in the team.