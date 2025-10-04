Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Championship star Chris Iwelumo feels Birmingham City need to use their second half performance against Wrexham as a template to move forward with, while they need to up their creativity.

Blues were unable to get the better of Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham team in the Championship as they had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw inside the Racecourse Ground on Friday night.

Despite enjoying almost 59 per cent possession, Birmingham were unable to make themselves effective inside the opposition box.

Compared to Wrexham’s 18, the Blues could only manage 12 touches inside the opposition box, something that failed to please Iwelumo.

Highlighting Birmingham’s second-half performance, which he felt was definitely better compared to the first half, the 47-year-old insisted that it should serve as a template to work with in the coming weeks.

“It has to [provide Davies’ team with a template],” Iwelumo said on talkSPORT (3rd October 21:56).

“You are looking at that full defensive unit of Birmingham, just be a little more positive, a bit more aggressive. Step up the pitch, move the ball with urgency. Create space.”

Result Competition Wrexham 1-1 Birmingham City Championship Wrexham 1-1 Birmingham City League One Birmingham City 3-1 Wrexham League One Last three Birmingham City vs Wrexham meetings

Contrasting Championship football with League One, Iwelumo added that being dominant on the ball does not mean that a team cannot be creative, and Birmingham are not there yet in that regard.

“I understand that the Championship is a completely different beast from League One. You want them to be dominant with the ball.

“But it is about being creative with the ball so that you get into the final third.

“How many 18-yard box entries can you have?

“How many touches inside the opposition box?

“How many times can ask questions of the opposition goalkeeper?

“I don’t quite feel that they are quite there yet.”

Manager Chris Davies has already conceded that it is not going to be easy for his team in their first season back in the Championship.

He, though, has promised the fans a happy ending when the season comes to an end.

Kyogo Furuhashi, their summer signing in the attacking department, is also to discover his goalscoring form and has not scored a goal yet in the league.

The Japanese’s struggles have been noted and Davies will hope he can come good.