Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham United side to lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Portuguese boss has been given the job of driving the Hammers up the league standings after Graham Potter’s dismal spell in charge.

West Ham have picked up just four points from their opening six league games and played out a 1-1 draw with Everton in Nuno’s first game in charge.

The Hammers do head to the Emirates boasting a good recent record at the ground, having won on both their last two visits.

Nuno will be looking to see improvements in his side’s defensive organisation and set piece delivery, with those areas having been focused on in training.

With few expecting to see West Ham get a result away at Arsenal, Nuno may consider this afternoon’s match to be something of a free hit.

West Ham have Alphonse Areola between the sticks this afternoon, while at the back Nuno goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Soungoutou Magassa, Mateus Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta, while Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug lead the attacking threat.

Nuno may well need to make use of his substitutes throughout the 90 minutes at the Emirates today and his options include Callum Wilson and Kyle Walker-Peters.

West Ham United Lineup vs Arsenal

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Magassa, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Igor, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Scarles, Potts, Marshall