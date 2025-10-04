Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed that the Whites not being near the top of the Premier League is ‘healthy’ for the club.

The Yorkshire giants have begun their campaign back in the Premier League brightly and have proven themselves to be a tough side to come up against.

Their start could have been even better had a bizarre Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal not consigned them to defeat against Fulham, and had a late Eli Junior Kroupi strike not denied them victory against Bournemouth.

Farke feels that Leeds have not earned a single point under fortuitous circumstances but instead can consider themselves unlucky to not be a few points for the better, noting that on another day they themselves might have been level with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on eleven points.

The Leeds manager nonetheless views it as ‘healthy’ for the club that they do not find themselves so high up the table, given the emotional nature of the fans which might have caused a scenario where they might have got ahead of themselves.

Farke said in a press conference (4:40): “We have not won one point lucky, but we have also lost few points very very unlucky, we could easily have been on 10 or 11 points, if I am honest.

“We would not just be talk of the town but also talk of the country.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Sometimes, it’s also a bit healthy for this emotional club that we are not right now currently sitting in the position where Tottenham is right now with 11 points.

“Fly a bit under the radar because here everyone who is connected with Leeds United can be over the moon pretty quickly.

“It’s good that we have had such a positive start.”

Farke is undefeated against new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, including matches for Norwich City and Brentford respectively, winning three times and drawing twice.

The Leeds boss will be keen to see that trend continue against Tottenham this weekend.