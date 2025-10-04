Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting lineup and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road (match preview here).

The Whites played out a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on their last outing and that continued a solid start to the new season.

However, Daniel Farke will know that it needs to be sustained and every point Leeds can pick up now will help towards steering clear of the relegation battle.

Opponents Tottenham played in the Champions League in midweek and the extra freshness in the Leeds legs will be something Farke will be keen to make the most of.

He has been especially delighted by the performances of midfield pair Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff and the engine room will be a key battleground against Tottenham.

Leeds last beat Tottenham at Elland Road in 2021 and have suffered four successive defeats, home and away, since then, but the fans could still play a huge part and Stach has warned Spurs about the atmosphere.

The hosts are without Dan James, who has an ankle issue.

The Whites continue to have Karl Darlow in goal, with Lucas Perri expected back after the international break.

At the back, Leeds go with Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Gabriel Gudmundsson as a four.

Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach will look to win the midfield battle, while Brenden Aaronson, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attacking push.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has options off the bench that include Lukas Nmecha and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Bornauw, Piroe, Nmecha