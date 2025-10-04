Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Stuart Pearce was not impressed with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Leeds United‘s loss to Tottenham Hotspur and thinks Micky van de Ven did not fear him at all.

Leeds played host to Tottenham in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday hoping to go into October’s international break with a win under their belt.

It was Spurs who took the lead though in the 23rd minute when Mathys Tel’s deflected effort found its way past Karl Darlow in the Leeds goal.

The visitors’ lead did not last long however and Noah Okafor, who has been impressive since arriving at Leeds, drew the Whites level in the 34th minute.

Spurs though ultimately made their quality tell and Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal for the club in the 57th minute to secure all three points.

It was a quiet game for Calvert-Lewin up top for Leeds, though he completed the full 90 minutes, and Pearce thinks that the man he was facing, Van de Ven, had no fear of him at all.

Referring to one particular challenge during the game, Pearce said on talkSPORT (4th October, 12:58): “If it’s me and I’ve gone to a new club, Van de Ven has just gone through him.

“He almost dismissed him, with the ball at his feet.

Substitute Replaced Jack Harrison Brenden Aaronson Ao Tanaka Anton Stach Lukas Nmecha Gabriel Gudmundsson Joel Piroe Noah Okafor James Justin Jayden Bogle Daniel Farke’s substitutions vs Tottenham Hotspur

“He dismissed him, you can tell by the way he is playing against him that he fears him not at all.”

Calvert-Lewin left Everton in the summer following the end of his contract at the club and was targeted by several sides as a free agent.

Leeds tempted the striker to Elland Road and he has become Daniel Farke’s first choice option in attack, keeping Lucas Nmecha and Joel Piroe on the bench.

Piroe top scored in the Championship with 19 goals last season, but Farke has not been convinced enough to give him a run of starts in the Premier League.