Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton does not believe that Niclas Fullkrug is going to suit the way Nuno Espirito Santo wants to play with the Hammers.

The German, who was snapped up from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024 as West Ham backed then manager Julen Lopetegui, was linked with a possible exit from the Hammers in the recent window.

Italian giants Napoli looked at a potential swoop, but Fullkrug ended up staying at West Ham.

Nuno started him in his first game in charge at Everton, while he again started on Saturday away at Arsenal.

The Gunners eased to a 2-0 Premier League win at the Emirates, with West Ham struggling to lay a glove on Mikel Arteta’s men; West Ham did not even have one shot on target.

Nuno is still getting to grips with his West Ham squad and Ashton does not see Fullkrug fitting into the Portuguese’s style.

“Fullkrug is certainly not going to suit the way that Nuno will want to play unless he can turn himself into Chris Wood”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (4th October, 17:14).

West Ham’s loss means they enter the October international break sitting second bottom of the Premier League with four points from seven games.

Game Competition Brentford (H) Premier League Leeds United (A) Premier League Newcastle United (H) Premier League West Ham’s next three games

Ashton thinks Nuno will need to drag the Hammers up the table and cannot count on huge fan backing as the supporters have been left depressed by the situation.

“He is going to have to drag this team, Nuno, kicking and screaming away from the relegation zone, with not much help, because the fans are just annoyed at getting into this position”, the former West Ham striker added.

Fullkrug is facing competition for the striker’s slot from summer arrival Callum Wilson.

There have been concerns over whether Wilson will be able to stay fit through the season and handle a heavy workload of games.

One former West Ham boss recently though insisted that Wilson is a guarantee of goals for the Hammers if he can remain fit.

Fullkrug though may be feeling encouraged by the fact Nuno has started him in the last two games.