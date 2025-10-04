Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Chris Iwelumo believes that there is no reason why both Birmingham City and Wrexham cannot be challenging for promotion from the Championship come the end of the season, despite their lacklustre starts.

In the season’s first meeting between the two sides, Birmingham had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

It was Wrexham’s fourth draw of the season and Birmingham’s third, with both sides firmly in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Birmingham and Wrexham were tipped to push for promotion before the season began, but both are finding the Championship anything but easy; Chris Davies recently suggested he never believed it would be anything other than tough.

Iwelumo believes though that there is still a lot of football left to be played this season and once the new players Birmingham and Wrexham have signed over the summer start to gel, things will improve.

Speaking post match on talkSPORT (3rd October, 21:58), Iwelumo said: “There is a lot of football still to be played.

“The two squads – they have invested heavily.

“When these players gel and connect, I think both will have really good opportunity to be right up there because there are a lot teams in the same position.”

Birmingham have won just three of their nine league matches so far and have struggled to score goals, managing just eight in those games.

Scoring has not been an issue for Wrexham, with 14 scored in their nine games, but with 15 conceded, they have not kept the door shut.

That has seen the Welsh side win just two of their league matches so far.

After October’s international break, Birmingham will play host to Hull City, while Wrexham will travel to lock horns with Stoke City.

The two clubs are due to meet again near the end of the season, at St Andrew’s in April, and it will be clear by that time if either are in the promotion mix.