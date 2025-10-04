Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Dean Ashton has admitted he does fear for West Ham United‘s Premier League future and believes they have a real slog ahead of them this season.

The Hammers recently did make a managerial change by sacking Graham Potter and appointing former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo in his place.

Nuno managed to set West Ham up to get a point away at Everton and then spent the lead-up to facing Arsenal on Saturday focusing on defensive organisation and set pieces.

West Ham though could not lay a glove on Arsenal and went down to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Aside from a Niclas Fullkrug header, West Ham struggled to trouble Arsenal’s backline, with Ashton saying on talkSPORT (4th October, 17:07): “They gave them nothing, absolutely nothing.

“There was that one header that I can remember from Fullkrug and that was in the first 30 seconds.”

Many feel that Nuno, on the back of a good season with Nottingham Forest, should be able to make sure West Ham climb the league standings, with Potter seen by some as the problem.

For Ashton, that is far from certain and he stressed that Nuno is working with a squad that was not strengthened over the summer, due to the poor level of recruitment.

Game Competition Brentford (H) Premier League Leeds United (A) Premier League Newcastle United (H) Premier League West Ham’s next three games

He believes West Ham have a massive slog ahead of them and will need Jarrod Bowen to be at his very best.

“Yes [I am concerned about West Ham’s Premier League future] because I thought recruitment was poor in the summer and has left them short.

“They’ve got players that lack dynamism. I know they brought Magassa in, who looked OK today, from Monaco, only 21, to play in that role in front of the back four.

“It’s going to be a slog. It’s going to be a real slog.

“Players like Bowen are going to have to produce week in, week out, to give them a chance, because I don’t think there is a lot there for them.”

When West Ham return from the international break then Nuno will have his first home game in charge, with Brentford due to visit the London Stadium, before a potentially crucial trip to Leeds United is on the agenda.