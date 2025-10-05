Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have named their starting lineup and substitutes to entertain Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon at Celtic Park.

With Hearts edging the Edinburgh derby 1-0 on Saturday evening, Celtic now find themselves five points off the Jambos in the Scottish Premiership standings, with some whispers about a real title race.

Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to see that points gap reduced and needs Celtic to put on a performance against Motherwell today.

That will need Celtic to step up a level from the miserable display they produced against Braga in the Europa League on Thursday night, when they were beaten 2-0.

Motherwell may well arrive thinking the trip is not a lost cause and they are boosted by not having lost a league game so far this season.

They last avoided defeat at Celtic Park in November 2023, when they managed to grab a 1-1 draw with the Bhoys.

Motherwell have also progressed to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, where they are due to play St Mirren.

Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel in goal this afternoon, while in defence Rodgers selects Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi as a back four.

In the centre of the park, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan to control the game, while Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounetki support Kelechi Iheanacho in the final third.

Rodgers can look to his bench if changes need to be made at any point and his options today include Arne Engels and Kieran Tierney.

Celtic Lineup vs Motherwell

Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Hatate, McCowan, Maeda, Tounekti, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Nygren, Balikwisha, Kenny, Engels, Bernardo, Murray, Forrest, Tierney