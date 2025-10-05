George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe is not suited by the physicality of the Premier League and will have limited minutes this season, former Whites star Aidy White feels.

Piroe scored 19 times in the Championship for Leeds last season and was hoping to be spearheading the attack for the club in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke though shook up his attacking options by bringing in Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Piroe slipping down the pecking order.

Now Calvert-Lewin is firmly established as Leeds’ first choice striker and Piroe is struggling for game time.

He was thrown on for the final eleven minutes on Saturday as Leeds went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Calvert-Lewin struggled against Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, but Farke appeared reluctant to replace him with Piroe and the former Everton man finished the game.

For White, Piroe is not suiting the physicality of the Premier League and especially not against the Tottenham centre-backs.

He believes that the Dutchman is likely to continue to only have limited minutes.

Striker Previous club Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Lukas Nmecha Wolfsburg Joel Piroe Swansea City Daniel Farke’s striker options

“I just don’t think the Premier League, especially the physicality of it and playing against the two Tottenham centre-halves, I don’t think that would have suited Piroe at all”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (10:05).

“Is there space for him to maybe come into the team in circumstances where we go for a 3-5-2 and are trying to get a winner? I think absolutely because, two out of three he might score that chance, but he is going to be limited for minutes.

“All he can do is put pressure on Calvert-Lewin.”

Whether Piroe will be happy to wait for his chances over the course of the season remains to be seen, as the winter transfer window would give him a potential escape route.

Having proven he can score goals with consistently in the Championship, a number of clubs are likely to be tempted by the idea of landing him.

Piroe though will hope to impress in whatever chances he gets from Farke over the coming months, especially over the busy festive period when rotation may well be needed much more.