Former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt ‘has a chance’ in the race to become the new Blackpool manager.

Steve Bruce ran out of road at Blackpool on Saturday when his side were turned over by AFC Wimbledon, who beat them 2-0 at Bloomfield Road in League One.

The sacking of Bruce means a vacancy at Blackpool and the job is sure to be an attractive proposition for a number of managers.

Ex-Bolton boss Evatt is available and Blackpool could turn to him to take over.

The 43-year-old is an option for Blackpool, with journalist Alan Nixon writing on his Patreon: “Evatt has a chance … but others in contention.”

Evatt, a former centre-back, made over 200 appearances as a player for Blackpool, being on the books at the club from 2006 until 2013.

The boss has been hailed for his passion, with one former Bolton star admitting it would get him on side and make him want to play for Evatt.

Whoever takes over at Blackpool will be inheriting a side sitting second from bottom in the League One table.

Club Years Chesterfield (caretaker) 2018 Barrow 2018-2020 Bolton Wanderers 2020-2025 Ian Evatt’s managerial career

They have won just two of their eleven league games this season, despite expectations that Bruce could get them in the promotion mix.

Blackpool have already met Bolton this season, playing host to the Trotters at the end of August, in a game which finished in a 1-1 draw.

The two are due to meet again at Bolton in February and if Evatt was in charge of Blackpool that would add an intriguing sub-plot.

Blackpool are due to head to Stockport County in League One next weekend and it remains to be seen if they will have a new manager at the helm for that trip.