Matt Murray believes Wolves need to hang on until the January transfer window to try to make signings who will make an impact, with the summer recruitment not good enough.

While Vitor Pereira saw his Wolves side continue their unbeaten run at home to Brighton with a 1-1 draw, there was still a sense of two badly needed points being dropped.

Wolves held the lead until just four minutes from full-time, when Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke levelled for the visitors.

The Molineux outfit head into October’s international break with just two points to their name, but they are still just three points off safety.

Murray stressed that if Wolves had held on against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton then the picture would look very different; Pereira felt they dominated the second half at Spurs.

He believes the recruitment undertaken in the summer has not made Wolves stronger and feels the name of the game is now staying competitive in the relegation battle until January.

“There’s a few Wolves fans who have been concerned. They looked at the recruitment coming in; it’s been said so many times, they lost Cunha, they lost Ait-Nouri, lost Semedo”, Murray said on talkSPORT (5th October, 16:17)

“The players that have come in haven’t made us better.

Game Competition Sunderland (A) Premier League Burnley (H) Premier League Chelsea (H) EFL Cup Wolves’ next three games

“A few of them started today, but yes, it is concerning.

“It’s madness though with football. If they get the win away at Tottenham and hold out today [to beat Brighton] then everyone goes into this international break with a totally, totally different feeling.

“At least they haven’t lost again at home. Brighton usually have Wolves’ number, but there are certainly concerns and they need to regroup over the international break.

“Hopefully Wolves aren’t cast adrift because the newly promoted sides have looked really, really good.

“I do feel, try to stay in and around it and get reinforcements in during January. That is my honest feeling already.”

Wolves are continuing to back Pereira to turn things around and the first game after the international break, away at newly promoted Sunderland, looks absolutely crucial as the Portuguese looks to see draws turned into wins.

Pereira will take comfort from a tighter defence in recent weeks, regardless of dropped points.