Former Premier League star Perry Groves insists that Sean Dyche would make Nottingham Forest better defensively, as Ange Postecoglou’s nightmare start continues.

Postecoglou has yet to win a game in seven attempts as Forest’s new manager and a section of the fans are already of the view he should go.

The Australian had the chance to silence the doubters on Sunday when he took his Nottingham Forest side to St James’ Park to meet Newcastle United.

Forest though suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Eddie Howe’s men as Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade scored second half goals.

Postecoglou made four changes during the course of the match as he looked for an impact, but it was to no avail.

Now the pressure on his shoulders has only grown ahead of Nottingham Forest hosting Chelsea after the international break.

Some Forest fans have even suggested former Everton and Burnley boss Dyche as a stop-gap and Groves thinks he would certainly improve the side defensively.

However, he is not sure Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis is ready to eat humble pie and sack Postecoglou.

Club Years Watford 2011-2012 Burnley 2012-2022 Everton 2023-2025 Sean Dyche’s managerial career

“The thing is, he’ll make you better defensively”, Groves said on talkSPORT (5th October, 16:46) about Dyche to Nottingham Forest.

“With Marinakis, owners have got egos. Do you think he is going to be bold enough, humble enough to go, ‘actually I got this one completely wrong?’

“Do you think he has got that in him? Because it is all down to him.”

Dyche’s time at Everton split opinion and one former Toffees star suggested he was harshly undervalued for his efforts at the club.

The former Everton boss has also been linked with the job at Rangers if the Gers sack under pressure manager Russell Martin.

He also has history with Nottingham Forest, having come through the club’s youth set-up as a player when Brian Clough was at the helm.

Postecoglou meanwhile now has the international break to regroup and plan how to go forward.