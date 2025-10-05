Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers sacking Russell Martin as manager ‘looks imminent’ following a draw away at Falkirk on Sunday afternoon.

Martin has seen the Rangers fans turn against him, with many unconvinced when he was handed the job in the summer, and poor results have only increased the anger directed towards him.

Despite Martin’s repeated assertations that things are improving at Rangers, inconsistent results continue to dog the side and more points were dropped at Falkirk with a 1-1 draw.

Martin even needed a police escort to avoid angry Rangers fans waiting for him after the match and his position no longer appears to be tenable.

Now Rangers officials are holding talks about Martin and it seems that could well spell the end for his time in charge.

Journalist Barry Anderson wrote on X: “Rangers officials in talks about Russell Martin’s future.

“Change of manager looks imminent.”

Rangers had been sticking by Martin and insisting on seeing the former Southampton boss as a long term appointment.

Manager Reign Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Russell Martin 2025- Recent Rangers managers

The relationship between the club and the fans has deteriorated to such an extent though that Rangers’ officials may well see sacking Martin as the only option on the table at present.

That will be seen as less than ideal given the recruitment over the summer was aimed at providing a squad for Martin’s style of football.

It has already been widely suggested that the transfers made by the club over the course of the summer transfer window have left them with a weaker squad than last season.

Rangers are eleven points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts and nine off fierce rivals Celtic.

If Rangers get it wrong again on the managerial front then it could cost them a top two finish this season.