Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Russell Martin has picked his starting lineup to take on Falkirk in an away Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon (match preview here).

Martin’s side were on Europa League duty on Thursday night as they visited Austria to take on Sturm Graz in a league phase encounter.

Rangers ended up losing 2-1, but did push for a leveller towards the end and Martin will be encouraged by what he saw in the second half.

The bad news for Martin is that most of the Rangers faithful have made up their mind on him and want to see him removed as manager.

As such, the former MK Dons boss is walking a fine line and will need to deliver a consistent run of wins to try to buy himself more time.

Martin has been convinced that the more he works with the players the more improvement will be seen, but Falkirk is another test of that viewpoint.

Falkirk sit second bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, with one win from their six games so far, and Rangers are expected to win.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers this afternoon, while at the back Martin picks James Tavernier, John Souttar, Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Connor Barron, Joe Rothwell and Nicolas Raskin, while Mikey Moore and Djiedi Gassama support Bojan Miovski.

If Martin needs to shuffle his pack at any point during the game then he can turn to his bench, where his substitutes include Oliver Antman and big money summer buy Youssef Chermiti.

Rangers Lineup vs Falkirk

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Cornelius, Barron, Rothwell, Raskin, Moore, Gassama, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Chermiti, Diomande, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Cameron, Antman, Meghoma