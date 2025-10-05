Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United starting lineup to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at St James’ Park this afternoon.

While the Magpies cruised to a 4-0 crushing of Union SG in the Champions League league phase in midweek, which marked a return to winning ways, they did lose their last league match and have collected just six points from six games.

They welcome a Nottingham Forest side where boss Ange Postecoglou is already under pressure, as they hunt another win before the international break.

Postecoglou has yet to lead Forest to a win this season and the club hierarchy are to monitor today’s performance closely.

Newcastle have had the better of recent meetings between the two sides and beat Nottingham Forest both home and away last term.

Nottingham Forest did win 3-1 away at St James’ Park in December 2023 and Postecoglou would love a repeat today.

Newcastle have Nick Pope between the sticks this afternoon, while at the back Howe selects Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier.

Midfield could well be a key battleground and Newcastle call upon Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon support Nick Woltemade.

If Howe needs to influence the game through his substitutions at any point this afternoon then he has options available and they include the likes of wingers Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Schar, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Miley