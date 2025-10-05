Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have confirmed the departure of Russell Martin as the club’s manager.

The Gers were held to a 1-1 draw away at Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to continue a poor start to the campaign under the former Southampton boss.

Fans have been unhappy with Martin since his appointment and disapproval has only grown in the weeks and months since, with the Falkirk result proving to be a new low.

Now Rangers have taken the decision to let the manager go and his backroom team are also leaving Ibrox.

Rangers said in a statement: “Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with Head Coach, Russell Martin.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club’s expectations.

“Assistant Head Coach, Matt Gill, and First-Team Coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing.”

Rangers will now kick off the hunt for a new manager to take charge at Ibrox as they bid to rescue what has been a disastrous start to the campaign.

Manager Reign Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Russell Martin 2025 Recent Rangers managers

Former Gers boss Steven Gerrard has been linked with a possible return to Ibrox; he has been out of work since departing Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Ex-Everton manager Sean Dyche has also been mooted as someone who could steady the ship.

Danny Rohl, who let Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, has admirers at Ibrox and could be in the mix.

Rohl though would, like Martin, represent a manager with little experience of success or management at the highest level behind him.

With the international break having arrived, Rangers have time to plot their next move, while sporting director Kevin Thelwell could also now come under sustained fire following a poor summer transfer window.