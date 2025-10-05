Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton manager David Moyes has selected his starting lineup and substitutes to play host to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes saw his men held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United on Monday evening, with the Hammers posing a real threat and fans reacting to Jake O’Brien being under the cosh at full-back.

He will be keen to lead Everton into the international break on the back of a win, but the Toffees face a Crystal Palace outfit who have shone this season.

The Eagles are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Premier League this season and have picked up 12 points from their six games so far.

Scoring goals though has not been something Palace have been free-flowing at, with just eight goals scored in those six games; that is still more than Everton though, who have struck seven times in their six games.

Everton won both of their encounters with Crystal Palace last season, beating the Eagles 2-1 both home and away in the Premier League.

The Toffees have not lost a league game against the Eagles since 2021.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back Moyes goes with Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Iliman Ndiaye, Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish support Thierno Barry.

Moyes has options off the bench if needed during the 90 minutes, to shake things up, and they include Beto and Dwight McNeil.

Everton Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Grealish, Dibling, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam