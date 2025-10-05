Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has reacted with disappointment to Rangers boss Russell Martin having to get a police escort from Falkirk on Sunday due to fan unrest.

The Rangers fans have decisively turned against Martin and chants for him to be sacked have been a regular feature at recent games.

Martin has not been helped by Rangers’ poor form and inconsistent results during his time in charge and the Gers lost 2-1 at Sturm Graz in the Europa League last week.

They were expected to bounce back and beat lowly Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, but found themselves held to a 1-1 draw which piled further pressure on Martin.

Angry Gers fans blocked the players’ coach and Martin was forced to slip out of Falkirk’s ground in a car and with a police escort, as some fans looked to surround his car.

Russell Martin required a police escort from Falkirk’s stadium as Rangers fans gathered around his car ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UQP28uMnFw — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 5, 2025

His future is now in serious doubt, but regardless of that, the actions of fans who gathered round the car have left a sour taste in the mouth for Agbonlahor.

Taking aim at those supporters involved, the former attacker wrote on X: “Russell Martin having to sneak off into a car after a game? We’re better than this guys!”

Martin’s appointment was opposed by many fans when it was made, while a poor summer transfer window of questionable recruitment just increased the question marks about the club’s decision.

Club MK Dons Swansea City Southampton Rangers Clubs Russell Martin has managed

The former Southampton boss could now soon be sacked by Rangers, though for many fans, there are also serious concerns about sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Thelwell sold proven goalscorers in the shape of Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers in the summer and raised eyebrows by agreeing a potentially up to £10m deal for rookie striker Youssef Chermiti.

The Rangers sporting director was given the chance to sign Chermiti on a simple loan deal, but chose to press ahead and sign the striker permanently.

Chermiti has had five outings for Rangers so far, but is yet to score or provide an assist.

One former top flight star has already seen enough to insist that Chermiti is not a real killer in the penalty area.

Question marks have also been raised over the signing of Mikey Moore from Tottenham Hotspur, with suggestions the Gers could be on the hook to pay more of his salary if they do not play him.