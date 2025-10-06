Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United star Florian Thauvin has been called up to the France squad for the first time since 2019.

Thauvin, who was on the books at Newcastle from 2015 until 2017, returned to French football in the summer with Lens.

When the winger left St James’ Park, he signed for Marseille, where he remained for four years until a surprise move to Mexico with Tigres UNAL.

Thauvin returned to Europe with Italian side Udinese in 2023, but had not had a sniff of a recall to the France squad.

Now, with Bradley Barcola being injured, Thauvin has been recalled to the France squad and that will encourage his hopes of making the World Cup squad.

During his time at Newcastle, Thauvin was criticised by club legend Alan Shearer for wearing a tuxedo before a match against Watford.

Despite high expectations, with Thauvin even approached by Arsenal before he signed for Newcastle, he finished his time at St James’ Park with just 16 appearances to his name and one goal.

Thauvin was loaned out by Newcastle to Marseille in the 2016 winter transfer window, but then was against returning to the Magpies in the summer due to their relegation out of the Premier League.

Club Grenoble Bastia Lille Marseille Newcastle United Tigres UNAL Clubs Florian Thauvin has played for

Newcastle paid a fee of £15m to sign Thauvin from Marseille.

Now, at the age of 32, Thauvin has the chance to make an impact at international level with France once again and add to his ten caps.

The World Cup will be a big motivator for the winger, who will be 33 by the time of the tournament.

France are due to play World Cup qualifiers over the international break against Azerbaijan and Iceland.