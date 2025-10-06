Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is interested in a return to Rangers, after the Gers sacked Russell Martin as boss.

Martin was shown the door at Ibrox on Sunday night following Rangers being held to a 1-1 draw by Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership, continuing their poor league form.

The sacking of the former Southampton manager has been welcomed by Rangers fans who were convinced he needed to go and were in open rebellion against him.

Now the hunt is on for the next Rangers manager and former Gers boss Gerrard has been mooted as a strong contender.

And Gerrard, who was most recently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, would be interested in an Ibrox return.

Journalist Darrell Currie said on the Scottish Football Social Club (58:26): “I know for a fact that Steven Gerrard is interested in returning to Rangers.

“I think the two questions are now, apparently it’s complex and we know there are some tax issues, making sure the family would be happy with this as well.

“He’s had a massive change in his life with where they are living and everything else, but he would be interested in a return. I know that for absolute sure.”

Manager Current job Steven Gerrard Unattached Sean Dyche Unattached Kevin Muscat Shanghai Port Danny Rohl Unattached Derek McInnes Hearts Top contenders for Rangers job

Rangers may still have to give Gerrard assurances over control of transfers and the backing he would receive to reshape the squad.

How that would sit with sporting director Kevin Thelwell is unclear, while there is no indication yet that the Gers want Gerrard back.

Gerrard was unhappy with a lack of backing to kick on at Rangers when he was in charge and that was mooted to have played a role in him taking the Aston Villa job.

He insisted that he did what he was tasked with doing at Rangers, indicating the cycle at Ibrox came to a natural end for him.

Kevin Muscat has also emerged as a contender for the job, but there would be obstacles to overcome on that front for Rangers.